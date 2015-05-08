Roland's synth history celebrated in new book

With its Aira range and moves back to analogue via the JD-Xi, JD-XA and forthcoming System-500, Roland is trading on its illustrious synth history like never before.

It seems like an opportune moment, then, for the launch of R is for Roland, a limited edition book that celebrates 23 classic Roland synths and drum machines that were released between 1973 and 1987.

This limited edition hardcover book offers 384 pages of "fine art portraits" of the hardware and insight into its history. There are also interviews with famous users, including Lee "Scratch" Perry, Au Revoir Simone, Portishead, Nightmares On Wax, The Hacker, Jeff Mills, The Egyptian Lover, Plastikman, Mathew Jonson, Legowelt, Martyn Ware and many more.

The book comes courtesy of Tabita Hub, with written contributions from Michal Matlak and Florian Anwander. It can be pre-ordered from the R is for Roland website priced at €46.64 (plus shipping costs) and will ship on 11 May.

If you want to take a tour through Roland's back catalogue right now, check out the Roland Synth Chronicle, which features 89 of the company's most famous instruments.