Roland's JD-Xi is a bit of all white… and silver

Roland's diminutive hybrid synthesizer, the JD-Xi, is now available in a limited edition silver and white livery while stocks last.

Ditching the very fingerprint-revealing black, Roland has opted for a white and silver treatment whilst retaining the red LEDs and display. Although the red halo around each of the knobs has been ditched in favour of a more subdued look.

The news comes just a week after DJ Hardwell showed off his very special white JD-XA (no doubt to fit in with his extremely white new studio), but it doesn't look like Roland will be bringing this particular version to market anytime soon. Shame.

