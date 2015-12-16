Roland makes a game out of beatmaking with free TR-REC iOS app

It seems that you can gamify pretty much any activity these days - including, thinks Roland, the process of beat making.

Arriving just in time for Christmas, TR-REC is a free iOS game that presents you with a TR drum machine-style interface and requires you to make beats based on a visual guide and within a time limit. It looks sort of like a drum machine version of Guitar Hero, with rhythms getting more complex as you progress.

It could certainly kill a few hours while you're slumped on the sofa over Christmas - you can download TR-REC now from the Apple App Store.