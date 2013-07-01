Robert DeLong's live setup in pictures

This week, US musician Robert DeLong releases his debut album Just Movement - a record that blends pop songwriter sensibilities with an eclectic mix of thick synths and electro beats.

It’s his unique live shows that brought DeLong to our attention though. On stage he combines live percussion with an assortment of creative MIDI devices - including joysticks and gaming controllers - to create a physical and unique approach to performing live electronic music.

Here DeLong talks us through his setup and explains how his live sets come together.

Robert DeLong’s Just Movement is out now.

DeLong: “I utilize a rather diverse range of electronics in my concerts, and though they may seem a bit disjointed, I can assure you that each element serves a specific purpose in the live show.”