Rob Papen RAW synth released

RAW is the latest instrument from software synth icon Rob Papen. Described as a synthesiser "with a focus on distorted sounds," RAW features EQ, Waveshaper, Distortion and Lo-Fi tools to achieve a dirtier, rougher sound from the outset.

RAW's two oscillators use Phase Distortion techniques to generate the synth's sounds, each one ramped up with its own X/Y pad, and 'drawable' LFOs created in the Wave panel.

After the oscillators come filters, Chorus/Phaser, Delay and Papen's HQ Reverb module. An arpeggiator is also onboard.

RAW is a 32/64-bit VST/AU/AXX instrument, available from the Rob Papen website. You can buy it for €119/$143 until 2015, when the price will go up to €149/$179.