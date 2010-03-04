Rhizome: VST plug-ins in a hardware groovebox

Word reaches us that a new groovebox will soon be heading into town. It comes from a company called Feeltune and goes by the name of Rhizome.

The developer claims, somewhat hyperbolically, that the device "reinvents the rules to record and play music", and is currently listing the following specs:

- Unique large display areas

- Ultra flexible sequencer

- Embedded samplers and synthesizers

- Digital multi-output mixing desk

- Huge VSTi and VST FX host

- Innovative and intuitiveinterface

- 32 control knobs available

- Advanced real-time functionalities

- Based on optimal user experiences

Perhaps the most interesting detail here is the VST compatibility, which means that, in theory, you should be able to use all your favourite software instruments and effects.

Rhizome is currently in prototype - you can get a first look at it in action in the video above - and will make its debut at the Frankfurt Musikmesse which runs from 24-27 March. The device is expected to be released in the third quarter of the year.

To keep abreast of developments, register your interest at the Feeltune website.