PSP TripleMeter combines three metering plugins

The successor to PSP 2Meters, PSP Audioware's new PSP TripleMeter contains VU, RMS and PPM meters.

PSP says that its goal was to enable users to "choose between different audio measurement tools while processing audio". With TripleMeter, this can apparently be done with a single click.

PSP TripleMeter is available now from the PSP Audioware website priced at $19.99 (regular price is $29). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats, and there's also a demo.