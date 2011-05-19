Producer Sessions Live 2011: tickets on sale now

After a sold-out launch event in 2010, Producer Sessions Live 2011 - which is brought to you by our sister magazines Future Music and Computer Music - features more producers, more gear and more opportunity for today's music makers to get on the fast track to success.

The event offers intimate tutorial sessions with some of the biggest names in music production and gives you the chance to get hands-on with the latest hi-tech recording gear within a studio environment.

Confirmed artists so far include Stonebridge, D.Ramirez, Mark Hill/Artful Dodger, Nu:Tone, Tommy D, Kid Massive, Nicky Romero, Steve Mac, Dom Kane and Dave Spoon. More are set to be added to the line-up in the coming weeks. A list of exhibitors can be found on the Producer Sessions Live website.

Once again hosted at SAE's flagship London school, the teams from Future Music and Computer Music will be taking over the building for Producer Sessions Live on 3 and 4 September 2011 to present five floors and 20 demo rooms filled with tutorials, gear demos and essential advice for upcoming producers.

The venue

SAE London is the UK's number one school for audio and video engineers. It's throwing open the doors of its brand new flagship facility in London for Producer Sessions Live. So come to the event and check out SAE's state-of-the-art studio HQ too!

Click here for information on getting to the venue

Tickets

Click here to buy tickets. A day ticket costs £10, while entry to each Producer Session costs £5.