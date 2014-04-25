PluginBoutique releases BigKick kick drum synthesis plugin

Online software vendor PluginBoutique has just released its first self-branded plugin, a kick drum synth that goes by the name of Big Kick.

Designed to emulate "the majority of today's and yesterday's kick sounds," this comes with a factory library that contains 300 attack types and 110 presets.

The feature set has been kept simple with the aim of making BigKick easy to use, which means there are just a few controls to play with. Take a look in the video above.

BigKick is available now for Mac and PC in native plugin formats priced at £40/$67.