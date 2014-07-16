More

Plankton Electronics releases Bumblebee noise box

Create "the most annoying sounds in the neighbourhood"

If you're looking for lush pads and shimmering leads, stop reading right now, but those seeking a dirty little noise maker might want to consider the Bumblebee, a new box from Plankton Electronics.

Blessed with three oscillators, three LFOs, a high-pass filter and a low-pass filter, this is designed to produce drones and other assorted noises. You can see it in action in the video above.

Check out the Plankton Electronics website for further details - you can order a fully assembled Bumblebee for €250, or you can have it in kit form for €125.