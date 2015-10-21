Pioneer brings its RMX-1000 effects processor to the iPad

RMX-1000 for iPad: the same effects as the hardware, but with a touchscreen interface.

Launched in 2012, Pioneer's RMX-1000 is a fine DJ-friendly effects processor, but if you don't fancy stumping up hundreds of pounds/dollars for the hardware, you can now get hold of an iPad version.

As well as enabling you to add effects to songs in your iTunes library, this also offers Audiobus and Inter-App Audio support so you can use it as a production tool.

Like its hardware forebear, the app features Scene, Isolate, X-PAD and Release FX, all of which can be edited to taste.

The RMX-1000 is available now from the Apple App Store for the introductory price of £7.99/$9.99. This price will rise to $19.99 on 11 November.