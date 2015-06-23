Perform live with an Xbox controller and new Cut Glove Max patch

Got an old Xbox 360 controller lying around doing nothing now you've jumped to the latest gen of gaming consoles? Then Rodrigo Costanzo has the perfect use for your now out-of-work peripheral. Cut Glove is a live sampling and performance patch for Cycling '74 Max, the visual programming environment.

The core of the patch is a dynamic length, varispeed looper that follows on from and features much functionality from Costanzo's previous free patch, The Party Van.

For more information on how you can get hold of Cut Glove, head on over to Rodrigo Constanzo's site.