Patch Morpher for iPad offers live patch mixing for synths

Developer Richard Meyer of JazzMan Ltd has this week released Patch Morpher for iPad: a program which remotely controls parameters of your hardware synth, allowing you to load up snapshots of multiple patches/presets on the app so you can morph/blend between them, similar to the patch-morphing features found on some soft synths.

The app is primarily intended as a live performance tool for synth manipulation, although it also acts as a library and patch editor.

Once set up, Patch Morpher enables users to control hundreds of parameters with one finger, all in real-time. The app also allows for continued synth playing while the sound continuously evolves, and features many advanced options for control over both morphing and randomisation.

Patch Morpher is currently compatible with:

Moog Voyager

Dave Smith Prophet 08

Dave Smith Prophet 12

Korg KingKorg

Mutable Instruments Shruthi-1

Check out the video demo for more info, and if you're tempted, visit Patch Morpher on the App Store.