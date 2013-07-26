Noisia in the studio with Future Music

Located discreetly amidst the quiet streets of the Dutch province of Groningen lies Noisia HQ, home to the sonic visions of Nik Roos, Thijs de Vlieger and Martijn van Sonderen; this is where their exciting blend of Dubstep, Breaks and Drum 'n' Bass is lovinglyfashioned.

After the huge success of their debut album, Split The Atom, the trio were snapped up by Jay-Z's Roc Nation. A Special Edition of the album has also been released in The States on long-time admirer Deadmau5's Mau5trap label. These are exciting times for Noisia. Check out the video above to see the full In The Studio session with Noisia.

Check out our Computer Music's classic interview with Noisia from 2006 here!

If you want to see the full magazine feature with Noisia make sure you pick up the Noisia In The Studio app for iOS. Download the FM shell for free to find this and more great Future Music mags