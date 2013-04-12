Nile Rodgers talks Daft Punk, hits, guitar style and more

In the latest in a series of interviews with the collaborators on Daft Punk's forthcoming album Random Access Memories, guitar and production legend Nile Rodgers has discussed his working relationship with the duo.

Commenting on his studio experience with Daft Punk, the Chic guitarist says: "The best collaborations in my life are when the people you work with are as good as you expect and then better than that." So we're guessing he enjoyed it.

Rodgers also discusses his many other collaborations with artists including David Bowie, Madonna and Duran Duran, and even treats us to some of his most famous guitar licks.

In other Daft Punk news, it's rumoured that next week might herald the arrival of the first single from Random Access Memories, with Lifelike Tweeting that it'll air on French radio next week. We shall see…