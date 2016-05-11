NI emulates classic delay units in Replika XT

Can this new delay Replikate the success of its predecessor?

Native Instruments has beefed up its Replika plugin and come up with Replika XT, a creative multimode delay.

This offers five delay modes - Modern, Vintage, Digital, Analogue and Tape - each of which is said to offer its own distinct character. In fact, Replika XT was inspired by some of the most revered delays in history.

Other features include pattern controls that enable you to create rhythmic repeats, panning for each delay line (as well as the dry signal), and a ducking feature for tightening up percussive hits and adding space to a drum mix. Everything is packed into what's said to be a clear interface that promises to make even complex effects easy to create.

You can find out more and buy Replika XT from the Native Instruments website. Available for PC and Mac, it costs €89/€99/$99. Owners of the original Replika can upgrade for £44/€49/$49.