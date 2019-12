Image 1 of 4 Now what do these buttons do? Roland teaser buttons Image 2 of 4 We can confirm that there's a dial involved... Roland teaser dial Image 3 of 4 Volume knob? Check. Roland teaser knob Image 4 of 4 A quick look round the back. Roland teaser rear

Following our revelation that Roland will be announcing a major new synth/studio product this weekend we can now show you a selection of teaser pics.

Check them out in the gallery and be sure to check back here tomorrow for the full reveal...