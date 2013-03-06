New NI product to "supercharge your beats"

Native Instruments is teasing us to distraction at the moment. Following the pre-announcement of a supposedly "revolutionary" new synth last week, the company has now released a video that previews another new product that promises to "supercharge your beats".

The waveform-filled pads in the clip have the look of those from NI's Battery, so the smart money is on an update to this long-standing drum sampler (particularly when you bear in mind that Battery 3, the last major update, was released as long ago as 2007).

It could yet be a spin-off Battery product, though, or maybe even something completely new. We'll let you know about whatever transpires in due course.