Native Instruments teases new synth with video

Native Instruments has uploaded the above - relatively cryptic - teaser video and a handful of Soundcloud clips offering a first glimpse at the company's latest softsynth.

The video is entitled A Revolution Is Coming, while the description promises "One synth to rule them all. Years of meticulous research and the latest in cutting-edge DSP technology combine to deliver a virtual synth with teeth."

That's all the info we have as-yet, other than the letter M, which appears oddly prominently in the video clip. Check out the audio over on Soundcloud and see if you can work out what's in store...