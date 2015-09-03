New Korg Liverpool arranger keyboard is fab for playing Beatles songs

OK, here's one we weren't expecting: a new arranger keyboard from Korg that's designed to help you play classic Beatles songs.

"All you need to do is play chords with your left hand, and the Liverpool automatically provides an accompaniment that matches the feel of the original song," says Korg. "Use your right hand to play the melody, and those classic songs are reborn. Alternatively, add your own chords and melodies to use the accompaniments as inspirations to create your own musical works. It's totally up to you."

Decked out with a Union Jack, the Liverpool comes with built-in speakers and has 100 Beatles songs built into its memory. You can also experiment with the Styles backing generator, or simply play the built-in sounds.

You can find out more on the Korg website. The price and release date are TBC.