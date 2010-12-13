New Brett Domino Christmas single: Fairytale Of New York

Brett Domino and his special yuletide jumper are fast becoming as much a part of Christmas as mulled wine, carol singing and misjudged bawdiness at the office party.

His latest gift for 2010 - following a cover of Wham's Last Christmas for MusicRadar and the re-release of his single Hello Mistletoe (Goodbye Cold Snow) - is a charity duet with singer Alexa Goddard. What's more, it's a cover of what MusicRadar users considered to be the best Christmas song of all time: The Pogues' Fairytale Of New York.

It's another splendidly quirky and keytar-fuelled addition to the Domino catalogue, and most importantly, has been recorded for charity. All proceeds from sales of the song will go to Breast Cancer Care, so if you go and buy it via iTunes, you'll be giving your financial support to a very good cause.

You can find out more about Brett and Alexa's bid for the Christmas number one on their Facebook page.