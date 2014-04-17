Image 1 of 2 Native Instruments releases Rise & Hit instrument Image 2 of 2 Screenshot

Life just got easier for film and video game composers looking to inject some tension into their soundtrack work. Native Instruments has unveiled Rise & Hit - a new Kontakt instrument dedicated to that exact task.

Similar to NI's previous cinematic instruments Action Strikes and Action Strings, Rise & Hit is designed to take some of the legwork out of soundtrack composition by creating project-ready sounds.

Drawing on a range of over 4000 samples (an impressive 8GB library), the new instrument uses a variety of sounds, including orchestral and synthesised tones, to create effected swells and hits that could prove very useful for a certain sector of soundtrack design. Effect options include the standard delay and reverb, plus a whopping 26 customisable filters and a suite of mastering effects, including compression, saturation and EQ.

Rise & Hit requires Kontakt 5 or the Kontakt 5 Player to operate and will be priced at $149/149 €/£129, depending on your region. Check out the full press release below.

Native Instruments Rise & Hit official press release

Berlin, April 16, 2014 - Native Instruments today released RISE & HIT - the first instrument dedicated to creating thrilling tension and suspense with build-ups and climactic hits. RISE & HIT uses an extensive range of over 8 GB of exclusively recorded and studio-produced sounds.

An easy-to-use interface offers detailed editing with integrated effects and mastering tools for endless sound design capabilities. RISE & HIT runs in KONTAKT 5 or the free KONTAKT 5 PLAYER.

Central to RISE & HIT is its extensive sample library of expertly-produced sounds. From a full orchestra and heavily processed field recordings, to other-worldly synthesized and hybrid sounds, the library offers an incredible range of sonic material found nowhere else.

Over 4000 samples are used in 700 single-layer and 250 multi-layer pre-designed sounds for creating hair-raising build-ups consisting of a swelling "riser" and a shorter, climactic "hit". Each sound comes in four separate lengths to drastically alter the rise length, plus a transient "whoosh" hit option easily match any score without losing sound quality along the way. Up to four sounds can be layered at a time to create highly complex textures.

RISE & HIT offers sound designers a comprehensive toolkit with an intuitive interface for quick workflow and results. All features are easily accessible through tabbed panels and can be customized within the instrument, saving time and sparking inspiration at every step of the creative process.

Readily available are a wide selection of effects to add character and radically alter sounds. Reverb and delay add sonic depth, while 26 custom filters allow quick frequency design for when inspiration strikes. 29 spatial, dynamic, and distortion effects, offer advanced control of sound stage, size, and texture.

For further customization, RISE & HIT boasts an integrated modulation engine designed to fully automate layer parameters. Though preset modulation curves are available, parameters can be adjusted using envelopes, for pinpoint accuracy and vigorous results.

Once a build-up is ready to be finalized, a suite of additional mastering effects such as compression, saturation, and equalization can be applied to fine-tune the sound.

Key to the conception and production of RISE & HIT was sound master Uli Baronowsky of Galaxy Instruments. Already a trusted NI partner, Uli now brings his proven mastery of high quality sampling and sound reinforcement to the immense sonic variety found in RISE & HIT.

Pricing and availability

RISE AND HIT is available now at the NI Online Shop for $149 / 149 € / £129 / ¥ 17,800. It runs in KONTAKT 5 and the free KONTAKT 5 PLAYER.