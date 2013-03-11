Native Instruments announces Komplete 9: includes Monark synth and Battery 4

Native Instruments has announced Komplete 9, its latest all-in software bundle. This contains 33 instruments and effects, including the new Monark monosynth and Battery 4, a completely redesigned version of the company's drum sampler.

NI has also unveiled Komplete 9 Ultimate, which contains 65 instruments and effects.

Monark appears to be based on the Minimoog, and promises "a level of richness and depth not previously found in software". Battery 4, meanwhile, "provides over 70 new and exclusive contemporary kits tailored to electronic and urban styles".

ni monark

ni battery 4

Find out more in the press release below. Komplete 9 is available for pre-order at a suggested retail price of $559/€499. Komplete 9 Ultimate is available for a suggested retail price of $1099/€999. Updates for owners of Komplete 2 through 8 are available from $149/€149.

The expexted release date is 27 March 2013.

Native Instruments Komplete 9 press release

Native Instruments today announced the latest generation of its two industry-standard KOMPLETE software bundles. KOMPLETE 9 includes 33 instruments and effects with six new additions, including the brand-new MONARK monosynth, plus the completely redesigned BATTERY 4 drum sampler. KOMPLETE 9 ULTIMATE includes all 65 current KOMPLETE Instruments and Effects at the time of release and over 370 GB of content. Each bundle now also features essential studioeffects, delivering complete production solutions from initial idea to finished composition. Notably, KOMPLETE 9 and KOMPLETE 9 ULTIMATE are available for the same prices as their predecessors.

The brand-new MONARK delivers the warm, organic sound of a classic analog monophonic synthesizer that has shaped four decades of popular music. Its smooth and natural sound is complimented by an intuitive, streamlined control panel that allows users to quickly dial in sounds and start creating music. Based on years of research, MONARK uses REAKTOR's powerful modular DSP framework to faithfully recreate the interaction of complex analog circuits, including the behavior of the filter when overloaded, filter and oscillator drift, and snappy envelopes that make stabbing melodic lines and even punchy electronic drum sounds easy to create. The sound has been fine-tuned by ear by MONARK's engineers to create a powerful mono synth with a level of richness and depth not previously found in software.

BATTERY 4 is a completely re-designed drum sampler delivering powerful contemporary drum programming options in a sleek, easy-to-use interface. It provides over 70 new and exclusive contemporary kits tailored to electronic and urban styles. All kits load with an adaptable color-coding system, providing instant visual recognition of their layout. Custom kits are quickly created with intuitive drag-and-drop actions. BATTERY 4 also features a number of new effects and effect enhancements: SOLID G EQ and SOLID BUS COMP from the SOLID MIX SERIES, TRANSIENT MASTER, plus tape saturation, LoFi, and a powerful convolution reverb. Users can create chains, re-order effects, and set up sidechaining with simple drag-and-drop actions. These features combine to deliver an advanced drum sampler with an instinctive workflow that aims to accelerate the creative process.

Along with MONARK and BATTERY 4, KOMPLETE 9 adds a set of essential instruments and effects for the first time. Like all NI studio effects, the updated SOLID MIX SERIES now operates as stand-alone plug-ins in any DAW, giving users a complete studio effects suite for creating polished, release-ready productions. SESSION STRINGS is an easy-to-use contemporary string ensemble for quickly adding modern arrangements to all styles of music. THE GIANT delivers the immense sound of the world's biggest upright piano, plus an additional cinematic mode perfect for atmospheric textures and soundscapes. The comprehensive bundle also features best-selling KOMPLETE Instruments and Effects such as the awardwinning KONTAKT 5, GUITAR RIG 5 PRO, and NI's flagship modular synthesizer REAKTOR 5, powering the dynamic PRISM and SPARK. MASSIVE, FM8, and ABSYNTH 5 cover the complete spectrum of synthesis for any production task. KOMPLETE 9 also includes TRANSIENT MASTER, REFLEKTOR, THE FINGER, and TRAKTOR'S 12 for a complete production suite with powerful options for both studio and stage.

KOMPLETE 9 ULTIMATE is NI's all-inclusive production package with all 65 current KOMPLETE Instruments and Effects at the time of release, over 16,000 sounds, and 370 GB of content on a single USB hard drive for easy installation. This one-stop production suite features all products included in KOMPLETE 9, plus the REVERB CLASSICS and PREMIUM TUBE SERIES studio effects, the essential cinematic strings collection ACTION STRINGS, the playable horn section SESSION HORNS, and the Rickenbacker®- approved SCARBEE RICKENBACKER BASS. Also included are the epic DAMAGE industrial percussion instrument, the 11-piece SESSION STRINGS PRO ensemble, the futuristic RAZOR and SKANNER XT synthesizers, and many more. Providing world-class sound and ease of use for all producers, composers, musicians, and sound designers, KOMPLETE 9 ULTIMATE's collection of premium instruments and effects redefines value in a bundle of this size.

KOMPLETE 9 and KOMPLETE 9 ULTIMATE also include an e-voucher worth $25/€25, valid towards any KOMPLETE instrument or effect or MASCHINE Expansion at the NI Online Shop.

Native Instruments is offering nine lucky winners to win the new KOMPLETE 9 ULTIMATE bundle before its release. The competition takes place on the newly launched KOMPLETE Twitter Channel.

www.twitter.com/komplete

Pricing and availability

KOMPLETE 9 is available for pre-order at a suggested retail price of $559/ 499 €. KOMPLETE 9 ULTIMATE is available for a suggested retail price of $1099 / 999 €.

Updates for owners of KOMPLETE 2 through 8 are available from $149 / 149 €.

Expected in-store date is March 27, 2013.