NAMM 2017: Gemini's MAS-1 is an Ableton Live controller with a DJ-style workflow

NAMM 2017: DJ and pro audio brand Gemini has unveiled the MAS-1, which it says is the first controller it's made that's designed specifically to be used with clip-based performance software such as Ableton Live.

Rather than featuring a grid of buttons, the MAS-1 has been created for those who want to retain a more DJ-centric workflow. It has the feel of a 4-channel DJ mixer with added control elements for Live's devices and effects, while the BPM section promises to enable smoother mixing with external sources. The backlit buttons should come in handy in darker environments, and the MAS-1 can be angled on its built-in stand to create the desired viewing angle.

Clip and scene control is handled by small number of RGB buttons and knobs, though Gemini suggests that you could add an external controller to take care of this. As well as being a controller, the MAS-1 is also a 4-channel audio interface.

Find out more on the Gemini website. The MAS-1 will be available in the second quarter of 2017 priced at $299.

Gemini MAS-1 features