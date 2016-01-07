NAMM 2016: Sampling meets synthesis in Tracktion's "organic" Biotek synth plugin

NAMM 2016: Best known for its eponymous DAW, Tracktion Corporation has now launched Biotek, an "organic" synth plugin that the company says is of premium quality.

The instrument marries synthesis features to a collection of sampled sounds that were taken from "natural, urban and mechanical environments". It's based on the Acktion engine (a new sampling and synthesis platform) and the controls on the interface change depending on the sound you have selected.

Biotek is the brainchild of experienced developer Wolfram Franke, whose credits include the Waldorf Largo, PPG Wave 2.V and 3.V plugins, and sound designer Taiho Yamaha, who worked for Alesis on synths such as the QuadraSynth, QS Series, A6 Andromeda, Ion and Micron. The UI comes courtesy of graphic designer Kristina Childs.

Biotek is available now for PC, Mac and Linux in VST/AU/AAX formats. It costs $150 and is available from the Tracktion website.