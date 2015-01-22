NAMM 2015: Spectrasonics debuts Omnisphere 2 software synth

NAMM 2015: For years it's had a reputation as one of the finest soft synths on the market, and now Spectrasonics has finally announced Omnisphere 2.

Featuring audio import, many more waveforms, wavetable and granular synthesis, new sounds and FX and enhanced browsing features, it certainly looks like a chunky upgrade, and one that's been many years in the making.

"Our biggest goal with Omnisphere 2 is to offer more freedom to create for every type of person using it," states Spectrasonics' Founder and Creative Director Eric Persing. "This is the first 'version 2' of any of our software instruments, and it's monumental! We had a blast creating all the features and sounds over many years and we can't wait to see what our users are inspired to do with Omnisphere 2."

You can check out Omnisphere 2's specs below - it'll be released on 30 April priced at $499/€399. The standard upgrade price will be $249/€199. Find out more in the video above and on the Spectrasonics website.

Spectrasonics Omnisphere features

Vast New Synthesis Possibilities

Audio Import - Use your own audio file as a soundsource in Omnisphere

Over 400 New DSP Waveforms for the Synth Oscillator - an increase of 100X

Wavetable Synthesis - Each Waveform is now a Morphing Wavetable

Powerful New Granular Synthesis algorithm

Deeper FM/Ring Mod capabilities for aggressive timbres

8 New Filter Types - New Power Filters, Vowel, Resonators

New Unison Drift models Analog Polysynth behavior

Expanded Modulation with new sources and many more targets

Polyphonic LFO and Modulation Envelope options

Soundsource Reversing

Now includes over 10,000 sounds

More than 3,000 New patches and soundsources from acclaimed Spectrasonics Sound Design Team

New Omnisphere EDM library with cutting-edge, modern sounds

New Exclusive Soundsources from Diego Stocco's Custom Built Instruments

New category of Phrase-based Soundsources for granular synthesis

Hundreds of new Circuit Bent Soundsources

Many Innovative new Psychoacoustic Soundsources

New Melodic Cave Stalactites Soundsources

…and much, much more!

New Interface:

Redesigned Wider User Interface with many improvements

New Show Modulation pane opens modulation routings/sources on left side

New Mini-Browser available at all times

Larger Full Browser Design

Enhanced Browsing experience:

Sound Match™ feature instantly locates any related sounds in the library

Sound Lock™ allows endless useful variations by locking sound aspects while you browse

Easy Sound/Project Sharing for collaborators and third party libraries

Greatly Improved sound organization system

Fast Auto Preview/Progressive Loading allows rapid browsing

Browse Patches by Mood

Expanded Genres

Browse by Oscillator type

Boolean search options

New Arpeggiator Features:

Note transposition for step seq-style patterns

Arp pattern lock while browsing

Speed Offset control allows slow down/speed up effects

New modulation capabilities

25 New FX Units:

Innerspace

Quad Resonator

Thriftshop Speaker

Classic Twin

Bassman

Hi-Wattage

Rock Stack

Brit-Vox

Boutique

San-Z-Amp

Stompbox Modeler

Metalzone Distortion

Toxic Smasher

Foxxy Fuzz

Analog Phaser

Analog Flanger

Analog Chorus

Analog Vibrato

Solina Ensemble

Vintage Tremolo

Envelope Filter

Crying Wah

Stomp-Comp

Precision Compressor

Studio 2-Band EQ

Flexible New FX Features:

16 FX units per patch

Full matrix modulation of every FX slot

New Aux FX rack per patch with Pre/Post fader sends

Hundreds of New FX Presets and Racks

Lock FX while browsing

Improvements/Special Features:

Live Mode with key splits

Enhanced Orb with Attractor mode

Trilian Custom Controls compatibility

Global Clock Speed (Halftime, Doubletime, etc)

…and much more.