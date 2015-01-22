NAMM 2015: Spectrasonics debuts Omnisphere 2 software synth

NAMM 2015: For years it's had a reputation as one of the finest soft synths on the market, and now Spectrasonics has finally announced Omnisphere 2.
Featuring audio import, many more waveforms, wavetable and granular synthesis, new sounds and FX and enhanced browsing features, it certainly looks like a chunky upgrade, and one that's been many years in the making.
"Our biggest goal with Omnisphere 2 is to offer more freedom to create for every type of person using it," states Spectrasonics' Founder and Creative Director Eric Persing. "This is the first 'version 2' of any of our software instruments, and it's monumental! We had a blast creating all the features and sounds over many years and we can't wait to see what our users are inspired to do with Omnisphere 2."
You can check out Omnisphere 2's specs below - it'll be released on 30 April priced at $499/€399. The standard upgrade price will be $249/€199. Find out more in the video above and on the Spectrasonics website.
Spectrasonics Omnisphere features
Vast New Synthesis Possibilities
- Audio Import - Use your own audio file as a soundsource in Omnisphere
- Over 400 New DSP Waveforms for the Synth Oscillator - an increase of 100X
- Wavetable Synthesis - Each Waveform is now a Morphing Wavetable
- Powerful New Granular Synthesis algorithm
- Deeper FM/Ring Mod capabilities for aggressive timbres
- 8 New Filter Types - New Power Filters, Vowel, Resonators
- New Unison Drift models Analog Polysynth behavior
- Expanded Modulation with new sources and many more targets
- Polyphonic LFO and Modulation Envelope options
- Soundsource Reversing
Now includes over 10,000 sounds
- More than 3,000 New patches and soundsources from acclaimed Spectrasonics Sound Design Team
- New Omnisphere EDM library with cutting-edge, modern sounds
- New Exclusive Soundsources from Diego Stocco's Custom Built Instruments
- New category of Phrase-based Soundsources for granular synthesis
- Hundreds of new Circuit Bent Soundsources
- Many Innovative new Psychoacoustic Soundsources
- New Melodic Cave Stalactites Soundsources
- …and much, much more!
New Interface:
- Redesigned Wider User Interface with many improvements
- New Show Modulation pane opens modulation routings/sources on left side
- New Mini-Browser available at all times
- Larger Full Browser Design
Enhanced Browsing experience:
- Sound Match™ feature instantly locates any related sounds in the library
- Sound Lock™ allows endless useful variations by locking sound aspects while you browse
- Easy Sound/Project Sharing for collaborators and third party libraries
- Greatly Improved sound organization system
- Fast Auto Preview/Progressive Loading allows rapid browsing
- Browse Patches by Mood
- Expanded Genres
- Browse by Oscillator type
- Boolean search options
New Arpeggiator Features:
- Note transposition for step seq-style patterns
- Arp pattern lock while browsing
- Speed Offset control allows slow down/speed up effects
- New modulation capabilities
25 New FX Units:
- Innerspace
- Quad Resonator
- Thriftshop Speaker
- Classic Twin
- Bassman
- Hi-Wattage
- Rock Stack
- Brit-Vox
- Boutique
- San-Z-Amp
- Stompbox Modeler
- Metalzone Distortion
- Toxic Smasher
- Foxxy Fuzz
- Analog Phaser
- Analog Flanger
- Analog Chorus
- Analog Vibrato
- Solina Ensemble
- Vintage Tremolo
- Envelope Filter
- Crying Wah
- Stomp-Comp
- Precision Compressor
- Studio 2-Band EQ
Flexible New FX Features:
- 16 FX units per patch
- Full matrix modulation of every FX slot
- New Aux FX rack per patch with Pre/Post fader sends
- Hundreds of New FX Presets and Racks
- Lock FX while browsing
Improvements/Special Features:
- Live Mode with key splits
- Enhanced Orb with Attractor mode
- Trilian Custom Controls compatibility
- Global Clock Speed (Halftime, Doubletime, etc)
…and much more.