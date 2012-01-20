NAMM 2012: Waves NLS Non-Linear Summing Plugin

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Waves Audio, the industry-leading developer of professional audio digital signal processing technologies and the recipient of a Technical GRAMMY® Award, unveils its NLS Non-Linear Summing plugin.

NLS brings users the analog summing sound of three legendary consoles. Created in association with three of today´s leading producers/engineers - Mark “Spike” Stent, Mike Hedges and Yoad Nevo, NLS captures the sound of:

The SSL 4000G console belonging to Mark “Spike”´ Stent (Radiohead, Björk, Muse, Maroon 5, Madonna)

The EMI TG12345 Mk 4 desk owned by Mike Hedges (The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Dido, Faithless, Manic Street Preachers, U2), heard on such timeless recordings as Pink Floyd´s The Dark Side of the Moon

The Neve 5116 console custom-made for Yoad Nevo (Bryan Adams, Pet Shop Boys, Sugababes, Goldfrapp, Air)

In the creation of this plugin, Waves meticulously modeled over 100 individual channels in all, painstakingly analyzing and recreating the distinctive color, character, and behavior of each and every input and summing bus amp. Waves NLS delivers to the digital realm the depth and richness that has long been associated exclusively with analog gear.

The Waves NLS Plugin will be available Q1 2012 with pricing to be announced.

