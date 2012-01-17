NAMM 2012: Roland introduces HP500 series pianos

Image 1 of 2 The entry-level Roland HP503 in Satin Rosewood finish. Roland HP503 Image 2 of 2 The top-of-the-line Roland HP507 Roland HP507

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to announce the HP500 series, the latest additions to its industry-leading cabinet-style digital pianos.

Equipped with Roland's acclaimed SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine and the all-new Acoustic Projection sound system, the HP500 series delivers superior touch and tone in convenient, space-saving instruments for the home.

SuperNATURAL Piano has received accolades from pianists everywhere for its amazingly realistic grand piano sound, which provides organic variations in tone throughout the entire dynamic range, notes that fade naturally, and three-dimensional sound and response. You can also play classical masterpieces using newly added authentic fortepiano tones.

To complement the SuperNATURAL Piano engine in the HP507 and HP505, Roland has recently developed the Acoustic Projection sound system. Derived from the impressive multi-channel sound technology found in the V-Piano Grand, the Acoustic Projection system delivers a rich, multi-dimensional sound field that recreates the vibrant and enveloping experience of playing an acoustic grand piano.

The HP500 series includes many premium features that further enhance the playing experience, including Roland's renowned Ivory Feel keyboard and a progressive damper action pedal. All models offer a LCD screen and intuitive panel layout for user-friendly operation, as well as on-board three-track recording and audio recording / playback with optional USB flash memory. Flexible audio playback controls such as Centre Cancel, transpose and tempo change are perfect for practice.

The top-of-the-line HP507 has a six-channel Acoustic Projection system on-board, and is equipped with PHA III Ivory Feel Keyboard with Escapement for the ultimate grand piano touch and feel. The HP505 comes with a four-channel Acoustic Projection system, as well as the PHA III. Both models are available in Simulated Rosewood, Satin Black, or Polished Ebony finishes.

The entry-level HP503 offers the SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine, along with the Ivory Feel-S keyboard with Escapement, as well as the Progressive Damper Action Pedal. The HP503 is available in Simulated Rosewood or Satin Black finishes.

The HP500 Series Digital Pianos are expected to be available in April 2012.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

