NAMM 2010: E-MU ships LONGboard 61 and SHORTboard 49 keyboards

As its name suggests, the LONGboard 61 is the bigger of the two instruments.

PRESS RELEASE: E-MU Systems has announced that its new E-MU LONGboard 61 and SHORTboard 49 keyboards are now shipping. These completely new instruments combine great feeling 61-note or 49-note MIDI controller keyboards with a 128-voice professional sample-based instrument with 32-bit effects and a world-class 64MB sound set.

"We're very excited about the release of these high-performance keyboards," said Michael Lee, E-MU Systems Marketing Manager. "The key beds feel great and the sound set is really outstanding, containing all the essential instruments a working keyboard player needs."

Both instruments feature a 64MB sound set containing a complete range of classic keyboard instruments such as: Grand Pianos, Electric Pianos, B3s, Clavinets, Solina-Moog-OB-Prophet-Juno-TB synthesizer leads and basses, as well a General MIDI sound set. Sounds can be modified during performance using six controller knobs, pitch and mod wheels, controller pedal, footswitch and the octave transpose buttons.

The LONGboard and SHORTboard are based on the new E-MU 8030 platform, which performs super high-quality pitch interpolation for 128 voices, as well as generating 256 envelope generators, 128 LFOs, 128 low-pass ﬁlters (12dB/octave with resonance), 128 DCAs and 32-bit effects processing. "The advanced technology contained in this keyboard is astounding," said Michael Lee. "Because of the 8030 chip, we're able to offer a truly professional keyboard at an unbelievable price point."

PIPEline wireless audio transmission is also included, and under battery power, allows completely cordless operation up to 49 feet away. PIPEline is E-MU's new wireless stereo transceiver system designed for musicians.

Prices for the LONGboard and SHORTboard are as follows:

LONGboard:

$499.99 including PIPEline receiver (US only)

€399.99

SHORTboard:

$399.99 including PIPEline receiver (US only)

€299.99

Features

- Full-size professional keys with aftertouch. The LONGboard 61 and SHORTboard 49 are expressive performance instruments with high-quality synth-action keybeds.

- E-MU 8030-based sound-engine with 128-voice polyphony

- 64 MB Premium keyboard and General MIDI (GM) compatible sound banks

- 32-bit Reverb and Chorus effects

- Built-in PIPELine wireless transmitter

- User-deﬁnable split keyboard (for playing two sounds at once)

- Six synthesizer controller knobs (double as MIDI controllers)

- Programmable data slider MIDI controller

- Pitch and Mod Wheels

- Octave transpose buttons

- MIDI Input/Output jacks (Also functions as a computer MIDI interface)

- Dual 1/4" headphone jacks

- Can be bus-powered via USB, DC powered, or battery powered

- Kensington security slot

For more information, visit http://www.emu.com/

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!