NAMM 2010: Cakewalk introduces A-PRO MIDI controllers

PRESS RELEASE: Cakewalk, the world's leading developer of powerful and easy to use products for music creation and recording, announces the launch of the A-PRO Series of USB MIDI Controllers for Mac and PC. The A-300 Pro, A-500 Pro and A-800 Pro are a brand new line of keyboard controllers developed in conjunction with Roland.

The A-PRO series focuses on intuitive real-time performance and ergonomic playability, making it a must-have controller for soft synths in a live or studio setting. This new line combines the best of both worlds: Cakewalk's legendary ease of use and Roland's world-class engineering and keyboard expertise. The respective keyboards are:

A-300 Pro: A 32-key USB MIDI keyboard

A-500 Pro: A 49-key USB MIDI keyboard

A-800 Pro: A 61-key USB MIDI keyboard

All A-PRO series keyboard controllers feature:

- The feel of a Roland-quality Instrument

- A superior key mechanism providing aftertouch and increased sensitivity for a wide range of expressive dynamics

- Rounded key assemblies for smooth and comfortable glissando

- Selectable velocity curves to fine tune the A-PRO to your playing style

- Roland's proprietary FPT (Fast Processing Technology) USB driver provides ultra-low latency and ensures subtleties of performances are captured

Eight Dynamic Pads

- Precise velocity sensitivity makes the A-PRO a formidable controller for finger drumming

- Hold function is perfect for triggering loops and sequences

Ergonomic design puts everything at your fingertips

- Ultra-bright, backlit LED display makes it easy to monitor settings, especially when on stage

- Controls and onboard settings are easily accessible and intelligently laid out

- Over 45 fully assignable controls, including knobs, sliders, and buttons

- Dedicated Transport section

- Sure-grip Pitch Bend/Modulation Stick offers expressive control of both parameters simultaneously

- Easy and streamlined connection with side panel ports

Total control

- A-300PRO Editor for Mac and PC makes it a breeze to customize the controller for use with your favorite synth or DAW

- When working in ACT (Active Controller Technology) mode, DAWs like the included SONAR LE will remap parameters automatically

- Trigger clips, video effects and transitions from your A-PRO musical performance using any video hardware with V-LINK support

- Expand playability with Sustain & Expression Pedals (available separately)

The Production Plus Pack

- Three inspiring virtual instruments for Mac & PC:

Rapture LE

Cakewalk Sound Center

Studio Instruments Drums

SONAR 8.5 LE, a special version of Cakewalk's professional recording software for Windows

"The new A-PRO series MIDI controllers have everything the Mac or PC-based keyboardist needs," said Brian Desmond, Cakewalk's product manager for the A-PRO series. "Their dynamic pads, ergonomic layout, brightly-lit display and intuitive menu make these keyboards ideal for the pro-level player who performs live."

Also making its debut is the A-500S, an inexpensive 49-key USB MIDI keyboard that shares many of the same design elements as the A-PRO series keyboards. The A-500S comes with the Production Pack Plus 3 software bundle. It has three power options - USB, AC and also battery (4 x AA) - and features a 3-digit, 7-segment LED screen to easily monitor settings. Compact and portable, the A-500S is perfect for anyone making music at home or in a project studio with a computer, academic settings needing great sound at low cost, or live performances and mobile recording applications.

Availability

The A-PRO series and A-500S will be available at select music and sound retailers worldwide in late April, 2010. For more information on Cakewalk's complete line of USB MIDI controllers and keyboard products, interfaces, studio hardware, and more, please visit http://www.cakewalk.com/hardware. Local prices may vary, please check with your local Cakewalk distributor, or your local retailer for more details.

For more information, visit http://www.cakewalk.com/hardware

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!