MOTU 4Pre hybrid 6x8 audio interface

MOTU has always had a pretty rock-solid reputation for making high-quality, reliable audio interface s, so the announcement of a new compact unit is exciting news.



Built in an aluminium, half-rack case the new MOTU 4pre has four combo jack inputs and four TRS jack outputs, plus S/PDIF I/O. It's also bus-powered over FireWire or will work via USB 2.0 with a power supply. The price is currently estimated to be around the $485 mark.

Read more: Steinberg UR-RT4

MOTU 4pre official details

If you've been searching for an affordable, compact audio interface with four mic inputs, your search is over. The 4pre packs four mic inputs into an impressively small half-rack form factor, along with a healthy complement of additional professional-grade audio connections. Just think of the possibilities. You can record and mix vocals plus guitar for two musicians simultaneously. Or mic a drum kit with overheads and close-ups. Or record lead and background vocals in one take. With an interface this flexible, capable, and great-sounding, you'll be ready for any situation your music throws at you.

The 4pre is an impressively small 8.5 by 7 by 1.75 inches, which means that it slides easily into your backpack. It also sits nicely next to your laptop or desktop computer.

The four inputs are not just for mics: they are combo jacks that also accept a quarter-inch plug. Inputs 1-2 take line-level signals, such as the output from a synth or keyboard. Inputs 3-4 are "hi-Z" DI inputs with proper impedance for plugging in your electric guitar directly, without an amp or cabinet, to process your guitar sound through amp and cab simulation plug-ins in your host software.

Thanks to MOTU's Hybrid interface technology, the 4pre connects to any Mac or PC via FireWire or high-speed USB 2.0. Connect your mic, guitar, keyboard, and digital input, and you are ready to make pro-quality recordings.

Quickly balance the levels of mics, guitars, a keyboard, or other inputs right from the front panel. Each input has its own volume control. Route inputs directly to any output pair, each with its own unique mix: main outs, line outs, S/PDIF out, and phones.

The 4pre has been engineered with MOTU's renowned, award-winning audio interface technology, which delivers the pristine audio quality and rock-solid performance that MOTU interfaces are known for worldwide. You can always record and mix with confidence, knowing that decades of engineering experience are behind you, every step of the way.

The 4pre aluminium alloy chassis is lightweight, yet incredibly sturdy and durable, and designed to withstand the rigours of the studio, stage, and tour bus. In a world awash with cheap plastic, the cool touch of the 4pre's metal exterior in your hands is a reassuring reminder that you are holding quality engineering and construction built to last.

The 4pre can be joined with another MOTU half-rack interface (MIDI or audio) and together they can be mounted in a standard 19-inch equipment rack, or you can mount them on rack rails with other MOTU gear for convenient desktop operation.