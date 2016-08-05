Mobile Phonem: Wolfgang Palm's PPG vocal synth comes to iPad

We were pretty impressed by the desktop version of PPG Phonem, Wolfgang Palm's wavetable-based vocal synth, and it's now been announced that iPad owners will soon be able to have a slice of it.
Based on an optimised version of the sound engine used in the plugin, the app has also been adapted to make the best use of multitouch, and supports both Inter-App Audio and the AU extension standard.
Based on a multi-resonator filter and featuring countless routing, control and modulation options, Phonem can produce not only a wide range of vocal sounds, but also synth tones.
Find out more on the Wolfgang Palm website. We don't yet have a price for Phonem, but we're assured that it'll be in the App Store very soon.
Wolfgang Palm PPG Phonem for iPad features
- Create your own singing style and expressions
- Large Phoneme inventory - 46 english/american plus 5 german plus 4 french phonemes
- Versatile excitation generator/oscillator
- Working with typical voice source or wavetable and time-corrected-samples (TCS)
- Extreme time stretching, freezing and reversing
- Pitch track - let your robots sing
- Control track - let it cry and shout
- Song mode - making it easy to compose your synthesized text
- Wave page - create your own wavetables and modify time-corrected-samples
- Import WTS and TCS files from the iPad WaveGenerator and WaveMapper
- All internal parameters available to the user - give your voices a special dialect or individual character
- Versatile matrix system - allowing 19 sources to control 40 parameters
- Two X/Y control pads freely routable to 40 parameters
- 6 Envelopes, for control of filter sweeps, waveform, noise and many modulations
- 4 LFOs plus Vibrato, Flutter and Growl generators
- Fully programmable resonator filter - allowing production of new sound effects
- Delay/Reverb effect
- Overdrive/Distortion effect
- A/B compare your edited sounds
- AU extension - run multiple Phonem instances in AU hosts
- IAA - inter-app audio support
- Audiobus 2 with statesaving
- 10 min audio recording and Audio copy
- Redesigned browser with new listing filters
- Directly accessible context help for each module
- Freely configurable schematic keypad, with extremely expressive modulation options
- 4 Keypads play modes: Poly, Mono, Legato and Multitrigger.
- 4 MIDI modes: Poly, Mono, Legato and Voice-Per-Channel.