Mobile Phonem: Wolfgang Palm's PPG vocal synth comes to iPad

We were pretty impressed by the desktop version of PPG Phonem, Wolfgang Palm's wavetable-based vocal synth, and it's now been announced that iPad owners will soon be able to have a slice of it.

Based on an optimised version of the sound engine used in the plugin, the app has also been adapted to make the best use of multitouch, and supports both Inter-App Audio and the AU extension standard.

Based on a multi-resonator filter and featuring countless routing, control and modulation options, Phonem can produce not only a wide range of vocal sounds, but also synth tones.

Find out more on the Wolfgang Palm website. We don't yet have a price for Phonem, but we're assured that it'll be in the App Store very soon.

Wolfgang Palm PPG Phonem for iPad features