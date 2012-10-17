Microsoft Surface pricing revealed, iPad mini launch event suspected

Not everyone loves them, but it seems that, as far as the big technology guns are concerned, tablets are very much where it's at right now.

We've just had a couple of significant announcements from two of the major players. First up, Microsoft has revealed that prices for its range of Surface tablets will start at £399/$499. This will get you a 32GB Windows RT model, though you'll have to pay an extra £100 for one of the touch keyboard covers. A Type Cover physical keyboard, meanwhile, will set you back £110.

Pre-orders are now being taken on the Microsoft Surface site. The tablet will go on sale on 26 October.

Over at Apple, it seems pretty certain that the much-rumoured iPad mini will be launched on October 23. Invites for a press event have been sent out with the words "We've got a little more to show you" printed on them.

There are also rumours of a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display and possibly even a new iMac.