Me in my studio: Voltaire Twins

Brother and sister duo the Voltaire Twins are here to take us on a tour around their glittery synth cave, where they have been writing the soon to be released Milky Waves album. This dishes out a cosmic thickshake of '70s disco, '80s pop and '90s beats.

The album hits the shelves on 14 August and is a result of Tegan and Jaymes Voltaire’s work with producer Anna Laverty (Cut Copy, New Gods) and mixer Steve Schram (San Cisco, Little Red).