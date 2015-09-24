Me in my studio: Utah Saints

“As far as we know this was the first Vocalist that came out - we picked it up in 1991. At the time it was quite a breakthrough as it could pitch vocals in real time and could create harmonies. It could also, in theory, correct vocals if they were not quite delivered in tune, and it could be controlled via MIDI.

“In true Utah fashion, though, we never really read the manual and most of the presets were nicely set up harmonies which we weren’t really interested in. But it did have a few really good settings and, on our fourth single, which was called I Want You (on which we sampled Slayer's War Ensemble) we used this on Jez’s vocal to create the chorus.

“On our second album, Two, we used this again when we sampled Chrissie Hynde from the track I Go To Sleep by The Pretenders on our track Lost Vagueness. That was probably one of our best ever tracks and was never a big hit.

“We were lucky enough at the time to get a clean vocal stem which Chrissie gave us. We had tried many different things with it, and then one day we put it through the Vocalist and had it on a vocoder setting. As vocoders go – based on how you would normally it expect one to sound - it was terrible. It was almost like a token preset just added on at the end when it was made, but the way it worked with Chrissie’s vocal, it just sounded amazing. It was almost like, as it was the first Vocalist model made, it was still quite unrefined, so if you didn’t use it how the instructions wanted you to, then you could get some really good stuff out of it, but you had to really play around with it.

“We also got asked to do a Girls Aloud remix once, so we just put everybody’s vocals through the Vocalist. I remember a lot of their fans saying that we had murdered the vocal and that what we had done was criminal...”