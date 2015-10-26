Me in my studio: Tempers

Tempers are NYC-based duo Jasmine Golestaneh and Eddie Cooper who craft “dark, ice-cold electronica blended with a sinister disco and danceable beats”.

Jasmine, born in Florida, is of Latvian-Iranian descent, and grew up in Paris and London before moving to New York. She has recorded and performed as musician for most of her life and her visual art, primarily collage, has been shown in galleries throughout New York. Eddie is a NYC native who spent years in Berlin, where he released records on electronic labels like !K7 and Eskimo.

The pair describe their collaboration in an uncommon way: "We have these sort of unspoken criteria when we're writing music together. We never really need to explain what that is but we both know when it's missing or when we've hit it."

Their debut album Services is out now digitally and on vinyl via Berlin-based label Aufnahme + Wiedergabe. We take a look inside their studio and have a gander at some of the gear that made the album...