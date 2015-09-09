Me in my studio: Superpoze
French producer Superpoze began his rise to prominence in 2012 with the release of his debut EP From The Cold. Since then, he's played key festival dates and embarked on a world tour, and he released Opening, his debut album, in June of this year.
Marking a move away from pure beats to a more personal, introspective sound, this is a cohesive long player that develops at its own pace.
We asked Superpoze to show us his studio - or, should we say, studios. “I write and record all my music in Reason 7,” he says. “I work on my laptop, but I need to split my weeks between my home and my studio”
Click through the gallery to find out more.
In the studio
“I love the [Roland] Juno 106 - I use it as a lead synth.
“Beneath the microKorg, you can see a [Roland] Space Echo. This is one of my favourite effects. I love reverb, echo and distortion. With the Space Echo, you can have all that. I used to record synth lines into space echo, and then resample what I did, pitch it, change the attack and try to get new sounds”
At home
“I've got my Arturia Minibrute. I used it everywhere on my album Opening. I did some arpeggio and basslines with the UltraNova.”
“I've got that Nord Stage that I mainly use for my live sets, but I recorded some organs sounds with it.”
Guitars
“I've owned these guitars since I was 14. I always record the Taylor as a percussion instrument. I record it, slice what I recorded and replace the slices to build rhythmic sentences.
“The Fender Telecaster is my only electric guitar. I find all my guitar lines with it.”