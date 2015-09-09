Me in my studio: Superpoze

French producer Superpoze began his rise to prominence in 2012 with the release of his debut EP From The Cold. Since then, he's played key festival dates and embarked on a world tour, and he released Opening, his debut album, in June of this year.

Marking a move away from pure beats to a more personal, introspective sound, this is a cohesive long player that develops at its own pace.

We asked Superpoze to show us his studio - or, should we say, studios. “I write and record all my music in Reason 7,” he says. “I work on my laptop, but I need to split my weeks between my home and my studio”

Click through the gallery to find out more. Keep up to date with what Superpoze is up to on his Facebook page, and check out his music on SoundCloud.