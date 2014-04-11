Me in my studio: Stephen Emmer

'Stephen Emmer is one of those musicians and composers who knows the musical rules best and therefore how to break them' - Tony Visconti

In the week he released the single Untouchable, his collaboration with ex-Heaven 17 supremo Glenn Gregory, Dutch musician and composer Stephen Emmer took us on a tour of his Amsterdam studio.

Untouchable is the first release from forthcoming album International Blue, in which Emmer collaborates with a series of vocalists in a suite designed to celebrate the epic chamber pop produced by the likes of Scott Walker, Burt Bacharach, Nick Cave.

Lofty claims, clearly, but the album is mixed and produced by Tony Visconti, legendary peak period Bowie producer, with original tracks mixed and recorded at Abbey Road, so expectations are high.

Click through the gallery for a personal guided tour of Emmer's own facility, or for more see www.stephenemmer.com.