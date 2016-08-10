Me in my studio: Semi Precious

With a monicker like Semi Precious, and a debut album that goes by the name of Ultimate Lounge, you might expect South-East Londoner Guy Baron’s music to be of the chilled and laid back variety.

In fact, it’s far from easy listening - although this is a genre that Baron has mined for samples - and is designed to challenge more than soothe.

We asked Guy to show us his studio, and to explain how the Semi Precious sound is formed.