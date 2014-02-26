Me in my studio: Prince Rapid

Prince Rapid (sometimes known as just Rapid) made his name as one of the founding members of seminal East London grime collective Ruff Sqwad.

In the early noughties, as a member of the Bow outfit, Rapid was responsible for producing a string of now-iconic instrumentals, including the likes of Pied Piper, Tings In Boots and Xtra, that melded the rough energy of early grime with synth-heavy r&b sensibilities. In the years since he's worked as a producer for the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Wiley, Tinie Tempah and fellow Ruff Sqwad founder Tinchy Stryder.

Here, ahead of the release of his latest EP, Turning Point, on 31 March, Rapid breaks out his camera and gives us a personal tour of his current studio setup.

Prince Rapid: “Hello, My name is Prince Rapid, I am a singer, rapper and producer from London. This is one of my studios which I have been in the process of building for few months and it is based in Bow, East London.”