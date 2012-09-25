Me in my studio: Perfect Stranger

Perfect Stranger is a stage name for Israel-based electronic musician Yuli Fershtat, who's been making and performing his music since 1997. This is the space where he creates his beats.

The interesting thing about the place is that it's a Navy Container that was re-designed inside to serve as his studio.

"Basically, any time I change the place I am renting out for a new one, the studio travels on the truck with me to my new house! This way I don't need to get my ears used to a new space every time, and I must admit that the sound this studio produces is really good.

"The only drawback I have, is that it could be a little wider, and the subs suffer as they are not developed properly - so if I made this container again today, I would probably make it 3.5 metres by 8 metres (slightly bigger) and then it would be simply perfect..."

Perfect Stranger's album Leap of Faith is out now on Iboga Records