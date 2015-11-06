Me in my studio: OVERWERK

“This is my custom desk that I designed and built myself. I wasn’t able to find any pre-existing desk to accommodate my needs.

“The base/two supports on either side of the desk are Middle Atlantic RK racks with 16 Rack spaces. The desktop was cut from solid wood, eight feet wide and laminated. On top of that are two more RK racks with two rack spaces each. Affixed above those is another tabletop cut with less depth (16-inches) where I placed the monitors.

“For audio monitoring I use the Yamaha HS10s with matching HS10W sub. My secondary reference speakers are Genelec 8030s.

“All the electricals at this desk run through multiple circuits, but the essentials are plugged into a powerbar with backup battery for power outages.