Me in my studio: Noël Jackson

Noël Jackson is one of the co-founders of Superfreq, the tech house label that he heads up along with Mr. C and David Scuba.

Hailing from Detroit, he's a producer/engineer who's mixed tracks on labels such as Ghostly, Cadenza, Get Physical and Rekids, mastered tracks for Kevin Saunderson's legendary KMS Records, and assisted in the construction and planning of Saunderson's newest studio.

Right now, though, he's concentrating on his own project - a solo EP called Behold that will be released on 30 September.

Noël is clearly something of a gear-head, saying that “a good studio is like great sex”. So, we asked him to photograph his beloved facility and explain why he's so passionate about it...