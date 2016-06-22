Me in my studio: Message To Bears

Set to release his fourth album, Carved From Tides, on 1 July, Message To Bears (AKA Jerome Alexander) doesn’t distinguish between electronic and ‘real’ instruments, blending both to great effect as he marries folk stylings to ambitious, sometimes cinematic production.

“I recorded, produced and mixed my first three albums entirely at home, whilst my latest, Carved From Tides, was finished off at a nearby separate studio,” says Alexander. “I decided to do this purely for a change of scene, which was helpful for inspiration, and I got to see how the mixes translated in a more traditional studio setting.

“For the most part, though, I work at home, where I can have easy access to all my own gear and feel entirely comfortable without worrying about a ticking clock. I'm not a fan of clinical studio environments - I much prefer homeliness.”

Jerome took time out to photograph and tell us about his diverse collection of gear, which includes everything from an acoustic piano and guitar to a classic synth.

You can pre-order Carved From Tides on the Message To Bears website and follow Jerome on Facebook and Twitter.