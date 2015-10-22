Me in my studio: Le Galaxie
Le Galaxie quest
Keen live performers, Irish electronic outfit Le Galaxie are seeking to broaden their appeal with the release of new album Le Club in more territories next month.
Featuring exclusive remixes and recent single Love System (check out the video below), the album was mixed by DFA engineer and producer Eric Broucek and will be available from 6 November.
Find out more, including details of forthcoming tour dates, on the Le Galaxie website. But before you head over there, click through the gallery to find out which pieces of hardware the band love most...
Korg MS-20 Mini
A modern MIDI-compatible version of a classic. Screaming lead sounds, growling basses, and that filter sound that you just want to play forever.
You can do so much with just two oscillators entangling each other, but then there's the patchbay, where all sorts of arcane magic emerges.
Korg Polysix
We fell in love with this synth from afar, via a soft synth version. But now we own the real thing, with the Kiwi MIDI mod.
Just such a great tone that always makes its own space in a mix. Great for everything from sweeping modulating pads to electric pianos, percussive leads and chimes.
Yamaha Reface DX
The Yamaha Reface DX is essentially a 4-operator version of the 1980s FM synthesis classic the DX7. What it lacks in size it makes up for in gritty/chimey FM goodness. That said, the pads and leads are deeply textured and silky smooth.
The miniature keys are surprisingly expressive, while its onboard speakers and battery-operated option make it the perfect synth to play in bed.
Roland GAIA SH-01
At first ramble, this synth can seem like a fairly standard collection of Roland basses, pads, effects and swirls, but delve deeper and it's really versatile, with lots to explore. When a tune could just use a little sparkle up top, we always go to the GAIA.
TC Helicon VoiceLive 3
A relatively new toy in the Le Galaxie playpen, but one that we're already getting a lot of use out of. You can subtly double vocals to wrap them around the audience, or go for a hard, vocoder-like synth vocal with as many voices/effects/atmospherics as you like.
Roland SPD-S
If you've ever played live dance music, chances are that someone in your band used one of these. They don't cost much, which makes sense because they're not 100% reliable, but they are designed to take a beating. Record in your samples (drums, keyboard, voices, atmospherics, etc), then go forth and play.
Roland Juno-106
If you know your synths, you'll know this beast. One of the pioneering polyphonic analogue synths and a staple of '80s pop and dance music. It allows for quick programming and is so warm and fuzzy you can get lost with it for hours.
Minimoog Voyager RME
This is our newest kid on the block, and we're only just dipping our toe in with this one. Nothing can prepare you for the pure joy this is to play.
You know when people say 'Oh, you can just hear the difference with analogue'? Well, this is what they mean. It's like seeing a movie in HD for the first time. It can be deep, warm and Valentine, or aggressive as hell. It also has a little LCD picture of Bob Moog when you turn it on.