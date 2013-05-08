Me in my studio: Husky Rescue

Ahead of the release of their new album The Long Lost Friend, Marko Nyberg of Finnish electronic pop outfit Husky Rescue invites us into the band’s studio.

Nyberg: “At the heart of the Finnish capital of Helsinki, El Camino Studio has been the hideout and workspace of Husky Rescue for over ten years. Up until the most recent releases with the new line up, every Husky album has been recorded in El Camino.”