Me in my studio: Henry Saiz

"I have a quite big cassette player/recorder collection. I like music and sound to tell a story, to feel organic and alive.

"For me, the best way to do that is by using old hardware and analogue formats. There´s nothing better than a 20- or 30-year-old dusty cassette tape that has been used hundreds of times. What you find there... sometimes it´s just amazing, haunting and mysterious.

"That old Yamaha mixer is a true gem. You can´t believe how beautiful its equalization sounds and it even has an amazing built-in spring reverb and a drum machine! I use it all the time; most of the time the sound goes through it before it goes through my main mixer and Ableton."