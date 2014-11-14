Me in my studio: Fabrício Peçanha

Already hailed as one of Brazil's biggest house producers and DJs, Fabrício Peçanha is rapidly making a name for himself throughout the rest of the world, too.

His packed winter release schedule should certainly help to raise his profile: Beat Box and Check It Out will both be released on Erase Records on 8 December, while Don't Be Afraid and What's Going On will follow on Sex Panda White/Da Way on 26 January. Looking further into 2015, Walking On Jupiter and One Step Too Far will land on 2 March via Indiana Tones.

You can check out Fabrício's music on his Soundcloud page, but we're concerned here with the gear he uses to make it. Click through the gallery to see the hardware he relies on and to find out why he rates it.