Me in my studio: Fabrício Peçanha
Already hailed as one of Brazil's biggest house producers and DJs, Fabrício Peçanha is rapidly making a name for himself throughout the rest of the world, too.
His packed winter release schedule should certainly help to raise his profile: Beat Box and Check It Out will both be released on Erase Records on 8 December, while Don't Be Afraid and What's Going On will follow on Sex Panda White/Da Way on 26 January. Looking further into 2015, Walking On Jupiter and One Step Too Far will land on 2 March via Indiana Tones.
You can check out Fabrício's music on his Soundcloud page, but we're concerned here with the gear he uses to make it. Click through the gallery to see the hardware he relies on and to find out why he rates it.
Naonext Crystall Ball controller
“This controller is super flexible and dynamic. You can control plugins, or even a sequencer such as Ableton Live. Besides doing all that a standard MIDI controller does, it also has sensors that make it easier to apply effects.”
Mackie 1604-VLZ3
“I like to pass the synths through an analogue mixerbefore they go into the computer. What I like most about it are the preamplifiers - they are really hot.”
Arturia keyboard
“This keyboard is amazing. Besides serving as a standard MIDI controller, it also automatically maps to control the plugin that comes with it."
Elektron Machinedrum
“This Machinedrum is the darling of electronic music producers. It has incredibly strong sounds, and is super easy to use. What I like most about it are not only the tones, but also the effects you can apply to each sound.”
Novation Bass Station II
“I use the Bass Station to do some of the basslines for my songs and for some other synth parts as well. It is super intuitive and easy to use, as well as having amazing sounds.”
Genelec speaker
“I have been using this speaker for many years. I like it a lot, and I trust it.”
Universal Audio Apollo
“I love this interface because the quality is really fantastic. Besides that, it can also run its own internal plugins, which can add amazing colour to the sound.”
Dave Smith Instruments Mopho
“This synth is small, but has a variety of sounds and can be used for all kinds of music.”
Moog Voyager
“This synth is my favourite: a classic that needs no introduction. Having something from Moog in the studio is almost an obligation.”
Apple Mac Pro
“I use the Mac (running Ableton Live or Logic) to sequence the songs. It is important to have a good computer to centralise the whole studio.”