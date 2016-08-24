Me in my studio: Dennis Cruz

Spanish artist and Beatport number one Dennis Cruz has just put out his 100th milestone release via his own Lemon-Aid imprint on August 8th.

He has been sitting pretty at number one in the Tech House Beatport Chart for over two months with his last release 'New Life' and currently has 10 tracks in the Top 100

Read more: Roland System 500 Series Modules

Currently a resident DJ in Ibiza with Solid Grooves at Vista Club Privilege, Dennis will be hitting the road for a South American Tour at the end of the year.

The busy sound engineer/DJ/producer toook time out of his busy schedule to let us snoop around his Madrid studio and check out his favourite gear.