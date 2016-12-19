Me in my studio: Dave Seaman

Whether DJing, producing or remixing, Dave Seaman has been leaving his mark on the dance music scene for well over two decades now. In that time he’s worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Pet Shop Boys, and reworked tracks by David Bowie, New Order, U2 and Michael Jackson (among others).

These days, he co-owns the Selador Recordings label with Steve Parry, which now has more than 50 releases behind it.

We asked Dave to show us the gear that he’s currently relying on, and to tell us why it’s important to his setup...